Carnforth councillor was ‘lover of humankind’ who dedicated life to helping community

How Carnforth councillor Paul Gardner developed a national reputation as an expert in paralegal work was highlighted at his civic funeral in Lancaster.

Mayor of Lancaster Coun Roger Dennison, with Paul’s family, led mourners at Lancaster Crematorium on Tuesday January 9.

Paul’s work with the Royal College of Nursing was respected by all colleagues and his strong sense of fairness informed his work with its affiliated union Unite, celebrant John Topping said at the funeral.

He became closely involved with union litigation in employment law, advising and representing members and clients in both legal courts and industrial tribunals throughout the country.

Paul Gardner with his wife Janette.

Paul, who became a Lancaster city and Carnforth town councillor 20 years ago, died in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on December 16, aged 70.

A psychiatric nurse at Lancaster Moor Hospital and Labour Party and Co-operative Party activist, he was born in Warwickshire in 1953 and left school at 15 to join the Merchant Navy.

His passionate commitment to fairness led to a lifetime’s engagement with and for his local and regional communities as an energetic, persuasive and highly active Labour Party member. He was Town Mayor of Carnforth in 2009-10.

He was a director of Carnforth Station Trust and a board member of Citizens’ Advice North Lancashire.

Mr Topping said Paul was a lover of humankind, sport, music and performing arts.

He was a keen member of Carnforth and District Bowling Club, season ticket holder with Morecambe Football Club and an accomplished pianist and acoustic guitarist.

Fellow Lancaster city and Carnforth town councillor Chris Hanna said Paul was committed to seeking a fair, free and open society,

He had a wealth of experience and was totally committed to Carnforth and the local community.

Son Ben paid tribute to his father as a well-respected politician, unionist, legal adviser and friend.

Paul leaves two sons, a daughter and four grandchildren. His wife Janette, also a committed activist, had died previously.