Carnforth councillor and former mayor passes away
Carnforth Town Council has announced the death of one of their councillors.
Former mayor Coun Bob Roe has passed away, the council said this morning, Monday.
"It is with great sadness that Carnforth Town Council must inform our local community that Councillor Bob Roe has passed away,” they said.
"Councillor Roe was Town Mayor of Carnforth on three separate occasions and was always proud to serve the Carnforth community.
“Further details are not available at this time.”
Coun Roe served on the council for 31 years.