Carnforth community unveils NHS and key workers commemorative bench

The unveiling of the commemorative bench in Carnforth.

The specially commissioned ‘rainbow bench’ has been funded, and will be maintained, by Carnforth Town Council on behalf on the community of Carnforth.

Dr David Wrigley, staff from Ashtrees Surgery, Carnforth Integrated Care, North West Private Ambulance Service and Lancaster City Council joined town mayor Larry Branyan, councillors and the clerk for the formal ‘unveiling’ last Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of Carnforth Town Council, Coun Malcolm Watkins, whose idea the commemorative bench was, said: "This is a very unique and special occasion for our town. We hope this bench will be a constant reminder of how much we owe to the amazing NHS staff and other key workers for their care, compassion and resilience during a very challenging time.

The plaque on the new bench.

"As the plaque fixed to the bench says, we encourage all residents and visitors to take a moment out of their busy daily lives to ‘sit, enjoy, share and relax’."