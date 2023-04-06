Carnforth comms firm teams up with Globe Theatre specialists for second tower installation

The company previously worked with McCurdy & Co on a tower installation on the Isle of Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides.

The location this time was RRH Neatishead, an air defence radar station near Norwich.

Like the Benbecula tower, the brief was to design, fabricate and install a 40.2m telecommunications tower, the top 18m of which is made of timber.

The wooden section not only provides less interference with the radio antennae which are mounted to it, but it also creates less radar reflection.

The installation was part of Programme HYDRA, a series of works aimed at creating secure radar stations which can be operated remotely for the RAF.

This is the fourth location to be upgraded as part of this vitally important programme, following installations at RRH Benbecula, RRH Buchan and RRH Brizlee Wood.

The client was once again JRC Facilities, who had been appointed by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.

The tower design was carried out by tower design partners MFD Communication Infrastructure.

Working alongside MFDCI, LARS submitted a detailed design and calculations package.

Upon completion and approval of the designs, all the steelwork was fabricated in their in-house fabrication workshop, while McCurdy & Co constructed the timber framework.

Once manufactured, the steelwork and timber framework were transported to the site and assembled in situ.

Julian Cooper, business development manager at LARS Communications, said: “This was an amazing project to be involved in, and, like Benbecula, one which presented a unique set of challenges.”

