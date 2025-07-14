Carnforth Big Lunch is a sizzling success of community, culture and celebration

Under blazing summer sunshine, the heart of Carnforth came alive on Saturday for the annual Carnforth Big Lunch, a vibrant celebration of community spirit, creativity, and connection.

Held across two sittings in the town centre, the event welcomed hundreds of residents and visitors who gathered with picnics, shared meals, and open hearts for a day filled with food, fun and friendship.

The day’s entertainment was nothing short of spectacular.

Big Foot Events wowed the crowd with life-sized, interactive dinosaurs that roamed the streets, delighting children and adults alike. Northern Heights Dance & Aerial delivered breathtaking aerial performances, soaring above the gardens with grace and daring.

Youngsters meet a dinosaur at Carnforth Big Lunch.

Adding a splash of musical theatre magic, the Morecambe AOS cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat brought colour and energy to the stage, while LDS Theatre Arts lit up the day with dynamic dance performances.

There was also a hands-on animal experience with Pets Encounter Cumbria.

Food lovers were spoiled for choice with delicious offerings from Super 8 Pizza, The Far Pavilion serving authentic Indian cuisine, and refreshing drinks and treats from Koselig Coffee.

“This year’s Big Lunch was one of our most memorable yet,” said Bob Bailey, town clerk and event organiser. “The weather was glorious, the entertainment was top-notch, and the community spirit was truly heartwarming. It’s a reminder of how powerful it is when people come together.”

The Carnforth Big Lunch continues to grow as a beloved local event, celebrating the town’s community spirit and the connections that make it strong.