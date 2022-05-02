Carnforth Big Jubilee Weekend set to celebrate Queen and community

On Thursday June 2, a beacon will be lit as part of a special event that will see more than 1,500 beacons simultaneously set alight across the UK and commonwealth.

The celebrations start at 6pm on Carnforth High School field, where there will be entertainment, music, fairground rides and refreshments.

Carnforth Community and St John’s Hospice Choirs will jointly sing a commemorative song as a torch relay culminates in the beacon being lit at exactly 9.45pm by Linda Denby of Carnforth Wombles.

Carnforth will be a hive of activity over the Jubilee weekend.

Friday June 3 sees a Community Sports Day at Carnforth High School field from noon until 5pm. This will be a ‘traditional’ sports day for all the family to enjoy with a variety of games and fun for primary age children accompanied by an adult.

On Saturday June 4 you are invited to the Big Jubilee Lunch for a memorable street party. Chairs and tables will be set out on lower Market Street. Residents are encouraged to bring their own picnic and get creative with table decorations.

There will be something for all the family with food vendors and craft stalls, funfair, street games, local bands and musicians and karaoke throughout the day.

The fun starts at noon and is free for everyone. Anyone wishing to sit and have a picnic at the tables must book online here.

Events will take place in and around Market Street, including the Big Jubilee Lunch.

Finally, on Sunday June 5 there will be a commemorative parade and service. Local community groups will lead off from upper Market Street to the War Memorial Gardens, where a special service will be held. Residents are invited to dress up and wave flags as part of this patriotic parade.

Town clerk Bob Bailey said: “This is, without doubt, the most ambitious project undertaken by Carnforth Town Council. We are aiming to commemorate the incredible reign of the Queen over 70 years whilst celebrating our fantastic Carnforth community through sharing, friendship and fun.