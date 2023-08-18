It’s just the latest honour for the Carnforth-based 1930s Pullman-style train, which once formed part of the iconic Orient Express group.

Reviews from millions of Trip Advisor users resulted in the coveted Travellers Choice 2023 award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “We’re delighted about this and it’s all down to the hard work of our devoted staff – both the onboard crew and the backroom team at Carnforth who keep the operation running like clockwork.

The Northern Belle.

“It’s been a challenging few years with Covid and then the various rail strikes. But our train manager Paul Cookson and his hard-working team have kept us on track.”

Actor Bill Nighy described the Northern Belle as “the grand dame of luxury travel” when the train featured on Channel 5’s The World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys programme.

And last year it was voted ninth most luxurious train in the world by readers of the prestigious Condé Nast Travellers magazine, the only British train in the top 10 and pipping famous foreign rivals like Canada’s Rocky Mountaineer and India’s Maharajahs Express.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although based in Carnforth, the Northern Belle operates from stations all over the country, taking champagne-sipping passengers on slap-up journeys to various destinations.

Trips from Lancashire this month include the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, while in September there is a steam journey over the Settle-Carlisle line followed by a special Fireworks train in November.