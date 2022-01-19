Carnforth and Torrisholme flood prevention schemes to be considered by council

Councillors are being asked to agree to add the schemes worth over £1.75m to the council's capital programme.

They include a £100,000 project in Kellet Road, Carnforth, for design work to improve culverts.

A £25,000 project to look at tackling surface water in Torrisholme and Bare is also on the table.

Another £40,000 has been allocated to identify sustainable options for managing complex surface water flooding in Pilling.

Other projects across Lancashire include £220,000 of investment to improve management of surface water at Wiswell Brook in Whalley, £200,000 to complete work in Parbold village as a result of issues identified following the major flooding in 2015, and £600,000 to identify options to reduce the risk of surface water flooding in Thornton Cleveleys.

programme, with one project due to be funded by the North West Regional Flood and Coastal Committee's Local Levy.

One of the requirements of the Grant in Aid funding is that projects must receive contributions from local partners, and the county council is due to contribute staff time funded from its revenue budget to support their delivery.

County Councillor Shaun Turner, cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "We know all too well the devastating impact which flooding can have on people's lives and livelihoods, and these projects are the result of a lot of hard work by our flood risk management team, and partner organisations, to understand the problems and reduce the chance of them happening in future.

"This work is often complex and time-consuming, and no solution can completely remove the risk of flooding, nevertheless this investment of over £1.75m into Lancashire's drainage infrastructure will make a significant difference to communities which have suffered in the past.

"We are always working to improve Lancashire's resilience to flooding, and I look forward to seeing these improvements delivered over the coming months and years."