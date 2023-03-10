As one of the north’s largest independently-owned and family run home care providers, Alcedo now offers nurse-led clinical care services for children with complex care needs from its office in Lancaster.

The company’s highly experienced team of carers, all of whom have a wealth of knowledge and experience, provides personal care for children in the comfort of their own home, helping to get them up and ready for school, feeding and administering medication and ventilation.

They also take children out and about, from swimming lessons to play centres, ensuring they benefit from social interaction and retain their hobbies.

Cassie Cody, Children's Complex Care.

With comprehensive training in place, the Alcedo team can care for children with brain injuries, epilepsy, congenital syndromes, as well as those with enteral feeding requirements and compromised airways.

Clinical lead for Children’s Complex Care, Cassie Cody, said: “The launch of this new service was the natural next step for Alcedo Care Group, supporting children with complicated care needs in the comfort of their own and helping maintain their interests outside of the home, ultimately enriching their lives

“Since graduating as a nurse I have worked with children post-surgery at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, starting off a junior nurse and working up senior positions, including ward sister.

"After a brief spell as a practice educator, providing training and development to health professional and students at Alder Hey, I was keen to combine clinical and training, and this role gave me the chance to do just that.”

Alcedo currently looks after approximately 25 clients through its Children’s Complex Care service, offering flexible hours to suit the client’s need.

The company hopes to develop the service over the course of the next 12 months, increasing the number of clients it supports and expanding the team.

Managing director at Alcedo Care Group, Andy Boardman, said: “With the continued increase in demand for the delivery of more acute care in the home environment, we decided to extend our service offering and establish a dedicated new complex care division specifically for children.

“Children benefit greatly from having the one-to-one care and attention that our team provides in a safe, relaxing, comfortable and familiar environment, and Cassie is well qualified to be clinical lead within this new division.”

Recently rated one of the Top 20 home care groups for the third year running by leading reviews website homecare.co.uk, Alcedo Care offers Domiciliary Care Services, Live-in Care, Nurse-Led Complex Care Services, Supported Living and Children’s Services and has fast gained an enviable reputation as the home care provider of choice in the north west thanks to its 1,000-strong team of highly skilled and compassionate carers who make a tangible difference to the quality of life of the company’s home care clients.

Run by passionate husband and wife team Andy and Jo Boardman, and with the support of their fantastic management team, the company is expanding at pace and aims to double in size over the next 12 months with the recruitment of more than 1,000 new carers.

