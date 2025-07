Do you have any information?

A car and other property was stolen during a break-in at a house in Lancaster.

The home in Clarence Street on Primrose was targeted overnight between July 7 and 8.

A blue Peugeot, registration KV65 AKK, was stolen along with other property.

If you saw or heard anything suspicious, or saw this vehicle being driven after 11pm on July 7, contact police on 101.