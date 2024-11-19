Car park access to be limited while work continues on derelict Lancaster city centre buildings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two city centre car parks are to be fenced off while work takes place to demolish two derelict buildings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the work being carried out in the Lancaster High Streets Heritage Action Zone, redundant structures in the Canal Quarter are being removed.

A single storey brick building next to the old Coach House (which will remain) in St Leonard’s Place is being removed, along with the lean-to of the former Carriage Works in Lodge Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main part of the building, and 1 Lodge Street, is currently being restored by the Lancaster Musician’s Co-operative with funding support from Lancaster City Council, UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Community Ownership Fund and the Lancaster High Streets Heritage Action Zone.

The outrigger structure prior to the access scaffold being erected.

The lean-to was in very poor condition, including asbestos contamination, and its removal will allow the main building to be fully restored.

The space created will also allow the city council to develop ideas for future improvements in this area.

The site has now been cleared of sharps and asbestos and much of the rubbish and debris from within the buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An archaeological investigation of the outrigger to the former Carriage Works found remains relating to the casting of metal and determined that the ground levels were built up in the 19th century, which is consistent with the age of the structure. The details are being recorded and the works can continue.

The process of erecting temporary buttresses and carefully dismantling both structures is under way.

To ensure the demolition of the outrigger is done in a controlled manner, an access scaffold has now been installed.

The demolition of the masonry to the outrigger requires some of the Grand Theatre’s car park and Lower St Leonard’s Gate car park to be hoarded off for safety reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The compound to the Grand will be reduced in size as soon as it is considered safe to do so, likely in the next few weeks.

The works are being funded with support from the Government via the Shared Prosperity Fund and are anticipated to take until December.

Launched in 2020 by Lancaster City Council and Historic England, the Lancaster High Streets Heritage Action Zone initiative has delivered more than £2m of investment to revitalise the Mill Race area in Lancaster city centre.