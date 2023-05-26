Car crime in Lancaster: 12 areas with most vehicle break-ins and thefts in March, according to police

Police forces across England and Wales recorded more than 30,000 car crimes in March, official data shows, but how does the Lancaster district fare?

The figures* from data.police.uk, which include thefts, break-ins and vehicle tamperings, equate to almost 1,000 crimes a day.

West Midlands Police was found to have the highest vehicle crime rate in the country in March, recording 113.6 incidents per 100,000 people, whilst Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales, had the lowest, recording 8.5 incidents per 100,000.

Across England and Wales, police have so far closed 63% of March’s cases without identifying a suspect, 33% are still under investigation, and fewer than 1% have resulted in court action or a caution, although this is likely to rise as investigations progress.

In Lancaster, police recorded 35 vehicle crimes in March according to the figures, which also show the approximate location of each recorded crime.

The Lancaster Guardian has compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in the Lancaster district who had reported vehicle crime incidents last month.

*Three police forces, Greater Manchester, Devon and Cornwall and Sussex, had not supplied data for that month so the true number is likely to be much higher.

Skerton & Vale recorded 6 vehicle crimes in March 2023 - 55th in the north west.

Morecambe South West recorded 4 vehicle crimes in March 2023 - joint 98th in the north west.

Morecambe West End recorded 4 vehicle crimes in March 2023 - joint 98th in the north west.

Scale Hall & Torrisholme recorded 4 vehicle crimes in March 2023 - joint 98th in the north west.