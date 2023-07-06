News you can trust since 1837
Car crashes into railings outside Lancaster’s Grand Theatre

A car has crashed into the metal railings outside Lancaster's Grand Theatre.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 14:59 BST

Emergency services were called to the scene in St Leonard’s Gate on Thursday afternoon following the incident.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue, North West Ambulance Service and Lancaster Police all attended.

No one was thought to be seriously hurt in the collision.

A spokesman for the Grand Theatre said on its Facebook page: "Sadly there has been a bit of an accident outside the theatre this afternoon, but we would like to reassure all that tonight's performance will go ahead as planned with no alteration to timings or entrance.

"We wish those involved a speedy recovery and would like to thank Lancashire Fire and Rescue, North West Ambulance Service and Lancaster Police, and the recovery service for their quick response and assistance in clearing the area outside of the main entrance ready for this evening's live show."

Singer Elkie Brooks is due to perform in concert at the theatre this evening.

