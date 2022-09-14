Candlelit vigil for Queen Elizabeth II to be held at Lancaster Castle
A candlelit vigil will be held at Lancaster Castle on Sunday (September 18) to remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The event will begin at 7.45pm on Sunday and all are welcome to attend the gathering outside the John O'Gaunt Gate at the castle.
There will be a national minute of silence to remember the Queen at 8pm.
After this, the candlelit vigil will begin and prayers from different faiths will be said.
Attendees are asked to bring a candle in a jar.
There is a book of condolences open at Lancaster Castle which people are more than welcome to sign if they so wish.
People can also lay flowers on the left hand side as you enter the castle.
Lancaster Priory continues to be open from 9am-4pm for visitors to light candles, sign the books of condolence and reflect in the church which was visited by the Queen and Duke of Lancaster in 2015.