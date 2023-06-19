Canal and sea port problems near Lancaster prompt ‘perfect storm’ fears for environment, homes, businesses and visitors

It is a ‘perfect storm’ of issues, a councillor has said, including engineering and environmental challenges plus other complications from the different ownership, remits and control of waterways and port infrastructure.

There are concerns about the loss of fresh water leaking from a canal lock system, meaning marina and canal water levels are falling.

This is being made worse by dry weather and is threatening the local eco-system including fish, councillors fear.

Nicholas Thorn, a parish councillor, and Green Party councillor Sally Maddocks of Lancaster City Council, who lives at Glasson Dock.

Falling freshwater could also create challenges for people using canal boats and Glasson Marina.

Separately, there are problems with a broken port sea gate, meaning high tides cannot be kept out nor water levels maintained inside the port’s inner dock at low tide.

It’s understood special sea defences will be needed at the dock entrance later this summer to stop potential flooding when tides are especially high.

Measures are being drawn up for sea defences and various lock and sea gate repairs.

Glasson Dock's inner dock at low tide, looking towards the sea and Lune estuary with the sea gate stuck in lowered position.

Glasson Dock is believed to be Britain’s oldest port still in regular operation. It was developed in the 1700s to cater for larger vessels from the River Lune estuary, the Irish Sea and global trade, and to connect with the Lancaster Canal and Lancaster.

Today, Glasson Dock is classed as a trust port, meaning it has stakeholders instead of shareholders and a board of commissioners.

Sally Maddocks, a Green councillor on Lancaster City Council who lives at Glasson Dock, said many residents are concerned about the interlinked issues.

“The Canal & Rivers Trust operates the canal lock while Lancaster Port Commission operates the sea gate, Aquavista runs the marina,” she said. “The Environment Agency is also there in the background.

A lock and swing bridge between Glasson Marina, to the left, and Glasson Dock. The lock is leaking and is managed by the Canal & River Trust.

“There has been some difficulty in talks between the different organisations. regarding opinions about responsibility, alleged faults or who are the victims in this, but now people seem to be talking a bit more, which is good.

“In the winter, something went wrong with the lock gates. They were taken out and then put back in. Engineers have been working on them since.

“A cofferdam technique was needed, but because the site is classed as an ancient monument there was an issue about doing it sympathetically.

“If that option had worked, we would possibly not have had this problem. But it’s all interlinked, it’s like a perfect storm.”

Low water on the Lancaster Canal near Glasson Marina and a boat tilted to one side.

Nicholas Thorn, a resident and parish councillor, said: “The sea gate is also a defence against high tides. In September, we will get a very high tide.”

Coun Maddocks added: “The Environment Agency is working with the Lancaster Port Commission and city council on a plan for measures if the sea gate cannot be lifted by then.

“A big tide would flood the whole village, and the marina would then become like a huge attainment pool with saltwater.”

Mr Thorn said the Environment Agency has a remit in Glasson Dock because of its role in sea defences. He understands Lancaster Port Commission hopes the Environment Agency might pay some of the sea gate costs, which could be millions of pounds.

Mr Thorn also highlighted wildlife which relies on the canal and local rivers.

He said: “Now there is a drought, meaning there is less freshwater coming into the canal system. There is less oxygen in water as it warms up, so goodness knows what will happen with the canal because I don’t think fish will be able to live in it.

Nicholas Thorn, a parish councillor, at the Lancaster Canal near Glasson Marina and Glasson Dock. The canal water level is low with banks exposed and a canal boat is tilted on its side.

“The River Conder flows into the River Lune nearby and is part of the local water system. Water could come from the Conder into the canal.

"Last year, the Canal & Rivers Trust was allowed to take water from the Conder. The Conder rises on the hillsides near Clougha Pike above Lancaster, It’s only about five miles but it becomes a sizeable river by the time is reaches Conder Green.”

Lancaster Port Commission’s chief executive officer, Elsabe White, said: “The gate is more than 35 years old and needs repairing, which is why it is lowered. It means people will see the water levels change. Importantly, commercial and leisure vessels can continue to use the port.

"As the gate forms part of the sea defences for the area, we’re liaising with the Environment Agency. They will decide on the best way to manage flood risk while the repairs are ongoing.

"The position of the dock gate doesn’t affect the amount of water in the marina or the canal. We’re keeping people updated and liaising with the various organisations. It’s great to see that being recognised by those who care about the different aspects of this important and special area.”

A Canal & Rivers Trust spokesperson said: “We keep a close eye on water levels along the canal and at Glasson. The canal is fed by the River Conder, and our licence with the Environment Agency limits the amount of water we can take.

"Following the hot weather, water levels are at similar levels to last year and we have closed Glasson Flight to help the river recover, without affecting the main length of the canal. Water is still being fed daily to the marina basin.

“We are working on plans to repair Lock 7 at Glasson and, in the meantime, have arranged for the operator, Aquavista, to put in temporary barriers to allow water levels to the marina basin to rise.

“While the risk of summer flooding is minimal, we are in regular communications with the Environment Agency about the possibility of high tides and have adapted our overflow at Glasson Marina to help alleviate levels.

“Our canals are facing significant pressures from climate change, with more extreme weather taking its toll on the ageing network. It’s more important than ever that they are properly funded and supported, so we can keep them safe and available for the communities on and around them.”

A canal boat tilted in low water on the Glasson branch of the Lancaster Canal's approaching Glasson Marina.

Water leaking from a lock at Glasson Marina, in the background, which connects with Glasson Dock.