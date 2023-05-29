Eleanor Sumner was last seen in the New Longton area, near Preston, and police say they are concerned for her welfare.

When she was last seen, Eleanor was wearing a grey jumper/hoodie, black jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers.

She is described as being 5ft 6 ins tall with long dark hair, possibly being worn in a ponytail.

Eleanor Sumner.

Eleanor is known to have connections to Leyland, Preston and Heysham.