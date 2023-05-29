Can you help police trace missing woman who has links to Heysham?
Police are searching for a woman missing from home who has links to Heysham.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th May 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Eleanor Sumner was last seen in the New Longton area, near Preston, and police say they are concerned for her welfare.
When she was last seen, Eleanor was wearing a grey jumper/hoodie, black jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers.
She is described as being 5ft 6 ins tall with long dark hair, possibly being worn in a ponytail.
If you have any information that could help police to find Eleanor, please contact 101 quoting log 0061 of the 29th May. For any immediate sightings, please call 999.