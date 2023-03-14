Campaigners plan ‘go slow’ march through Lancaster this weekend in protest at government fossil fuel projects

The group are demanding that the government stops all new UK oil and gas projects.

Just Stop Oil supporters adopted the new tactic of slowing traffic to a crawling pace by marching slowly along roads across London in December.

The Lancaster action follows the group’s previous northern slow marches in Sheffield, Manchester and Liverpool over the last few months.

Just Stop Oil protesters block the road at the junction of Cannon Street and Queen Victoria Street in London on October 27 2022 in London, England. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The actions in the north are being carried out in defiance of the Prime Minister’s recent threat to crack down on the ‘go slow’ marches.

Further such actions are planned across the north over the coming months.

James Kelly, 45, a father-of-two from Northwich who plans to attend the march, said: “I'm taking action because we need to raise the alarm about the UK government's immoral and reckless plans to open up over 100 new UK fossil fuel projects that will lock us in to expensive, climate-wrecking fuel for decades to come.

"We've tried protesting at Parliament, but the politicians ignore us and the climate crisis gets rapidly worse.

"We don't want to disrupt people going about their daily lives, but what other option do we have but to disrupt business as usual?”

Just Stop Oil is a coalition of groups working together to demand that the government immediately halts all future licensing and consents for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK.

