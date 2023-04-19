Campaigners call for action after graffiti is daubed across Lancaster Bus Station

Lancaster Bus Users’ Group is concerned at the amount and nature of the offensive graffiti – including slurs about the police – that now covers much of the wall of the bus station next to the Damside Street entrance.

Group chair Jim Davies said: “Owing to the council’s failure to deal with the problem when it first appeared in a small way, the graffiti has now spread all along the wall and has become increasingly offensive in nature.

“It creates a terrible impression to residents and visitors to the city alike and undermines all the work being done by bus operators and councils, as well as the Bus Users’ Group, to increase use of public transport in the city.”

The graffiti at Lancaster Bus Station. Photo by Lancaster Bus Users Group

The Bus Users’ Group feels that the bus station is the focal point of the city’s public transport network and should be a key facility both for existing bus passengers and those considering using buses for the first time, and its ability to fulfil this role is being severely compromised by the failure of the city council to deal with the problem.

In a separate incident, the new cafe kiosk in the bus station had its windows smashed by vandals just days before it was due to open.

The damage was caused to Nefis food & drink kiosk last Thursday night - but the owners went ahead with opening as scheduled.

It is believed two youths were questioned by police in connection with the damage.

The damage caused to Nefis kiosk in the buis station. Photo by Ken Bennett

The incidents come as the police warned they were stepping up patrols in the area during the school holidays after identifying the bus station as an anti-social behaviour 'hot spot'.

Operation Brassica, the Neighbourhood Policing Team's response to anti-social behaviour in the district, lasted throughout the two-week Easter holidays.

The high visibility operation involved teams dedicating patrols to known hotspots, including Lancaster Bus Station and Happy Mount Park in Morecambe, visiting any known anti-social behaviour offenders as an early intervention and ensuring a high standard of service to victims of anti-social behaviour.

A Lancaster City Council spokesman said: “Lancaster City Council and its partners are committed to helping provide a safe environment for all residents and visitors to the area.

"The bus station and surrounding area is regularly patrolled by the police.

"In addition to the powers available to the police, as the bus station falls within an area covered by a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), anyone identified as causing anti-social behaviour in this area may be liable to be issued with warning letters from Lancaster City Council about breaching the conditions of the PSPO and the financial consequences of breaching the order for a second time.

"In relation to the separate incident of criminal damage to the bus station, including the café/kiosk, we are working to make all the necessary repairs.

