Campaign under way to save Morecambe’s vital Post Office

A campaign has been launched in a bid to save Morecambe’s Post Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County Coun Charlie Edwards is raising the issue of the proposed closure of Morecambe Post Office at the highest level of Lancashire County Council.

Coun Edwards, the Conservative representative of Morecambe South, is campaigning to keep the Morecambe Post Office open, to stop a major blow to the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have submitted a Notice of Motion to the next meeting of Lancashire County Council to call for the Post Office to reconsider any closures of Morecambe Post Office.

County Coun Alf Clempson (Poulton-le-Fylde) and County Coun Charlie Edwards (Morecambe South), both areas at risk of losing their Post Office.

“Morecambe town centre is on its knees and if there are no reasons to go into town, nobody will. That’s why I support Morecambe Library, that’s why I want to see the Arndale redeveloped and that’s why we need to protect the Post Office.”

“I appreciate the Post Office needs to make efficiencies, but expanding the services they offer like banking, parcel delivery and currency exchange will surely be more profitable than inconveniencing their customers.”

“We need to stop this Labour Government’s war on pensioners. Over ten thousand pensioners lost their Winter Fuel Payments in Morecambe, and the Post Office provides vital services for people who can’t necessarily access everything on the internet or a mobile phone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notice of Motion in full:

“Lancashire County Council notes with disappointment the proposal of the Post Office to close branches across the country, including Poulton and Morecambe here in Lancashire.

Council further notes that thousands of residents have expressed their opposition to this proposal, given the impact that these closures are likely to have, particularly on vulnerable and elderly residents in rural communities.

Council therefore resolves to:

• Request that the Chief Executive writes to the Chief Executive of the Post Office, asking that they retain the Poulton and Morecambe Post Offices in Lancashire

• Request that the Chief Executive writes to all Lancashire Members of Parliament to ask for their support in retaining our Post Offices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Request that the Scrutiny Management Board consider whether inclusion of this matter is relevant to the scrutiny working group on Banking Hubs agreed at Full Council on 17 October 2024, to ensure the needs of vulnerable residents, particularly in our rural communities, are considered in full.”