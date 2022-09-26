Calls for Morecambe Poetry Festival to be given more help and cash after first event is hailed as resounding success

Poets and punters alike packed out the venues for the ‘Woodstock of poetry shows’ earlier this month.

Now performers and audience members are calling for the festival to be given more support to secure its future and help put Morecambe on the map again as a destination for big cultural events.

Early bird tickets have already been released for September 22-24 2023.

Morecambe Poetry Festival organiser, Matt Panesh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Panesh, who staged the festival drawing on his contacts from years working at the Edinburgh Fringe, is keen to hear from anyone who would like to support the event next year.

Matt said: “The festival itself was incredible but we can make improvements for next year. More funds would enable us to spread the word more widely across the town to grow the local audience. I’d like to bring in a partner bookseller, and expand the core team too."

This year saw the biggest names in the poetry world brought together with emerging writers from the grassroots scene to form a vibrant line-up never seen before in Morecambe.

Dr John Cooper Clarke, Linton Kwesi Johnson, Henry Normal, Lemn Sissay, Atilla the Stockbroker, Kate Fox and TS Eliot Prize winner Joelle Taylor shared stages with a host of poetry nights brought together from around the country by the festival organiser Matt Panesh (aka The Monkey Poet).

Poets Backstage at Morecambe Poetry Festival. Picture: Richard Davis.

Attila the Stockbroker said: “Quite simply, the best line up at any poetry festival I have ever performed at in my 42 years as Attila. (And there have been lots.) Great organisation too.”

Big Charlie Poet added: “Morecambe Poetry Festival was amazing and needs to keep happening. What an utterly outstanding weekend of incredible poetry.

“Matt Panesh should be hugely proud of how stunning this weekend has been. It’s a massive achievement and so important for Morecambe itself. This event? It’s important. Things can and should build from this.

"The town council needs to understand how much this can elevate and regenerate Morecambe, and put it onto the map again as a destination for big cultural events.”

The Audience at Morecambe Poetry Festival.

Poet and participant Arthur Chappell said: “This wasn’t a poetry show – it was the Woodstock of poetry shows. I’m sure I am not alone in thinking I was part of something massive and fantastic.

"This was beyond incredible, and without Matt at the helm, it would never have happened, and Morecambe was just the perfect place for everything.”

The plaudits were equally fulsome from the audiences with plenty of 5 star reviews on Skiddle.

“It was THE most stupendous festival of words I have ever been privileged to witness. it was jaw droppingly AMAZING!” - Louise, review on Skiddle

Attila The Stockbroker at Morecambe Poetry Festival.

“A fantastic debut for a festival I hope will become an annual event.” - Tanya, review on Skiddle

“My husband and I didn't really know what to expect from the evening but we're absolutely blown away by the performances by both poets. We laughed and cried, it was an absolutely superb evening.” - Sars, review on Skiddle

To get involved contact organiser Matt Panesh directly on [email protected]