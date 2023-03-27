Police said the damage caused includes sheds being flattened, locks broken on shed doors, shed doors ripped off, shed windows smashed, crops destroyed, numerous 50 gallon water butts knocked over and emptied (which was intended to feed the crops over the summer months), and raspberry plants cut.

The damage occurred during the hours of darkness over a number of evenings, between Wednesday March 15 and Saturday March 18.

A police spokesman said: "This is callous behaviour and one which has had a severe effect on the owners of the property concerned, many of whom have been working on their plots for a number of years."

Some of the damage caused at Halton allotments.

If you have seen anyone you think may have been involved, email [email protected] or call 101.

You can also contact independent and anonymous charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Some of the damage was to sheds on the site.