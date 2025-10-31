Call for special events in Morecambe to mark comedian Eric Morecambe’s 100th birthday

Comedian Eric Morecambe should be remembered with events in his home town of Morecambe next spring on what would have been his 100th birthday, a group of councillors believe.

The funny man, famous as one half of the Morecambe and Wise duo, was also involved in other projects including non-comedy acting roles, film productions and writing books.

His real name was John Eric Bartholomew but his stage name was inspired by the seaside town.

He was born in Buxton Street to parents George and Sarah Bartholomew in 1926. He died in 1984, aged 58.

Eric Morecambe.

Today in Morecambe, a statue of him graces the promenade, and a birdspotting hide is named after him at RSPB Leighton Moss.

Now, a group of councillors have put forward a motion for the next full meeting of Lancaster City Council, suggesting various ideas for potential events next May.

Couns Matthew Black, Joanne Ainscough, Louise Belcher, Phillip Black, Ruth Colbridge, Claire Cozler, John Hanson, Jean Parr and Margaret Pattison are behind the motion.

It states: ”Next year, May 14 2026 will mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of John Eric Bartholomew, known professionally as Eric Morecambe.

The statue of Eric Morecambe on Marine Road Central in Morecambe

"He was a nationally-beloved comedian and entertainer, widely recognised as one of Britain’s greatest entertainers.

"His legacy continues to attract visitors and remains a source of civic pride and cultural heritage for Morecambe.”

The councillors believe the centenary provides an opportunity to promote the town’s cultural identity, tourism and local economy.

They say the city council should play ‘a leading role’ in supporting and facilitating appropriate celebrations.

Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise.

The motion recommends Lancaster City Council to “Formally recognise and celebrate Eric Morecambe’s 100th birthday on or around May 14. Also to work with local organisations, community groups and businesses to plan and deliver public events, exhibitions and other commemorative activities.”

It adds: “Also the council should explore potential funding streams or sponsorship opportunities to support these celebrations without placing undue burden on council finances."

City council officers say informal discussions have started between different departments, museums and businesses in the Morecambe Business Improvement District (BID) network on initial proposals.

If the motion is backed by councillors, financial support may be needed if an event cannot be delivered within existing resources.

The motion will be discussed at a meeting in Morecambe Town Hall on Wednesday November 5.