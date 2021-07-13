Cafe plans revealed for former Waterstones in Lancaster city centre

The former Waterstones in King Street could be turned into a coffee shop.

The King Street shop closed in September, and the new leaseholder, Nablus Ltd, has said it is keen to revive the historic building by giving it a new lease of life and reopening it to the public.

Nablus is a new company based on Lancaster Business Park in Caton Road which lists its areas of interest as unlicensed restaurants and cafes, and take-away food shops and mobile food stands.

They have now submitted an application to Lancaster City Council for listed building consent for alterations to 2-8 King Street to accommodate a change of use of the former bookshop into a café.

The plans involve the ground floor and basement only - with the upper floors of the Grade II listed property forming part of the adjoining Royal Kings Arms Hotel.

Nablus plan to refurbish the ground floor for use as a coffee shop and lounge. There would be a large counter at the entrance area, with a secondary coffee/drinks bar behind.

A new bakery room would be situated at the back, while the northern wing would accommodate a lounge area and the southern wing would hold café seating.