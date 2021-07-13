Cafe plans revealed for former Waterstones in Lancaster city centre
Plans for the former Waterstones shop in Lancaster to be turned into a coffee shop have been submitted to the city council.
The King Street shop closed in September, and the new leaseholder, Nablus Ltd, has said it is keen to revive the historic building by giving it a new lease of life and reopening it to the public.
Nablus is a new company based on Lancaster Business Park in Caton Road which lists its areas of interest as unlicensed restaurants and cafes, and take-away food shops and mobile food stands.
They have now submitted an application to Lancaster City Council for listed building consent for alterations to 2-8 King Street to accommodate a change of use of the former bookshop into a café.
The plans involve the ground floor and basement only - with the upper floors of the Grade II listed property forming part of the adjoining Royal Kings Arms Hotel.
Nablus plan to refurbish the ground floor for use as a coffee shop and lounge. There would be a large counter at the entrance area, with a secondary coffee/drinks bar behind.
A new bakery room would be situated at the back, while the northern wing would accommodate a lounge area and the southern wing would hold café seating.
The application also includes the removal of the existing internal mezzanine structure which Waterstones' customers would be familiar with.