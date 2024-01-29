By-election to be held after Lancaster councillor stands down from her role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Green Castle ward councillor Shelagh McGregor has stepped down because she is moving from the area.

In the Lancaster City Council elections last year, when ward boundaries were changed, Castle ward increased in size and went from having two Green councillors to three, when Shelagh was elected for the first time alongside Dave Brookes and Paul Stubbins.

Unfortunately, due to the care needs of family members, Shelagh has now had to resign.

Shelagh McGregor.

Shelagh said: “I have enjoyed my role in representing this lovely part of the city and its residents since being elected last May, and in being part of the dynamic Green group.

"It is with regret that I am resigning so soon after being elected, but the need to move back to East Yorkshire to be close at hand to provide support to family members has come about really quickly.

“However, I’m delighted that Izzy Metcalf-Riener is keen to stand for election. She lives in Castle Ward and coordinates the local Young Greens. She would bring a lot of energy to the councillor role.”

A by-election has been called and the date will be announced soon.

Izzy Metcalf-Riener by Lancaster Canal in Castle ward.

Castle Ward Green Party has selected Izzy Metcalf-Riener to stand for the Greens. Izzy has lived in Lancaster for more than four years, having graduated from a geography and Spanish degree last summer.

She is already heavily involved in the local Green Party as a member of their executive and co-ordinates the Lancaster Young Greens Society running weekly events to encourage students and young people to engage in politics.

Izzy said: “I am honoured to have been selected to stand for the Greens when the Castle ward by-election is called. I love Lancaster and want to see the area, city and community thrive. I am currently pursuing a Masters in environment, culture and society.

"I am interested in creating new small-scale green spaces, such as 'pocket parks', in the town centre to increase biodiversity and in measures to reduce traffic and air pollution in the centre and making walking, cycling and public transport easier and more accessible for everyone. I would look forward to working alongside Couns Dave Brookes and Paul Stubbins a part of the Castle ward green team.”