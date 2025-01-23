Business owners warned to take action ahead of Storm Eowyn hitting Lancaster and Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe business leaders have urged firms to take precaution against the forthcoming Storm Eowyn.

Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption to the area tomorrow, Friday.

An amber warning for wind has been issued, and Morecambe BID has urged all members to take necessary precautions to protect their businesses and property.

The warning has been issued for between 6am and 9pm and is expected to affect north west England as well as many other parts of the UK.

Morecambe BID has recommended action be taken by business owners to prevent the following potential impacts:

*Debris and safety hazards: Flying debris poses a serious risk to safety, with potential injuries or danger to life. Be especially cautious of items near pavements and doorways.

*Damage to property: Strong winds may cause damage to buildings, including roofs and windows, and could bring down power lines.

*Disruption to services: Power cuts are likely, possibly affecting mobile phone coverage, and travel services (roads, rail, air, and ferries) may experience cancellations or closures.

*Coastal areas: Large waves and material from the sea may be thrown onto coastal roads and properties, posing additional risks.

Morecambe BID said: “To minimise risks and protect your business assets, please take the following steps this evening and into tomorrow morning:

*Remove A-boards: If you have A-boards placed on pavements, ensure they are safely stored indoors.

*Secure outdoor furniture: Check that any outdoor tables, chairs, or displays are securely fastened or brought inside.

*Inspect for loose objects: Clear any items around your premises that could become airborne in high winds.

*Monitor weather updates: Keep an eye on the latest forecasts and conditions throughout the alert period.

“We strongly encourage you to take these precautions as soon as possible to ensure the safety of your staff, customers, and property.”