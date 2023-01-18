Building collapse forces closure of roads into Lancaster village
A partial collapse of a building in Halton has caused roads into the village to be closed.
Police have shut off Halton Road from its junction with the Bay Gateway and Church Brow with Low Road and High Road.
Some of the building has fallen onto the road at Church Brow, and there are concerns it may lead to a potential further collapse.
Police are liaising with United Utilities, who had closed Foundry Lane, and this has temporarily been re-opened to help with traffic.
A Lancaster City Council building inspector said they were unsure how the collapse happened. They were assessing the damage and in the process of arranging emergency work.