Eagle-eyed customers have been keen to point out that despite the low rating for the Radford’s Pie Company shop in Heysham Road, the shop was this week still continuing to display its Food Standards Agency sticker for a 4 out of 5 rating in its front window.

The 1 out of 5 score, which means major improvement is necessary, was given following an inspection on May 25 this year.

The Food Standards Agency website as of Thursday (June 22) did not show any follow-up visits since then.

Noel Radford.

The report on the website following the food safety officer's visit states:

*Hygienic food handling – improvement necessary

*Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – improvement necessary

*Management of food safety – major improvement necessary

The Radfords display a 4 out of 5 hygiene rating sticker in the window of their Heysham Road pie shop this week after receiving a 1 out of 5 score at their latest inspection.

A separate hygiene rating of 5 out of 5 was awarded for the family’s factory where the pies are manufactured and packed.

The inspection at Unit 4, Major Industrial Estate, Middleton Road, was carried out on August 12 2022.

A 5 out of 5 score means hygiene standards are very good.

The Radford''s Pie Company shop in Heysham Road.

The Radford’s Pie Company Facebook page proudly announced on Friday (September 16): “We recently had our environmental inspection. Pleased to say we got a 5 star. She was very delighted with our whole set up and monitoring system.”

The Facebook page does not mention the 1 out of 5 rating for their shop in Heysham Road.