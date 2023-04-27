Staying from Friday to Monday, drivers from across the regions brought a total of 56 vehicles from the legendary marque to the iconic hotel, as they based themselves on the resort’s sweeping bay for tours into the Lake District, Lancashire and North Yorkshire.

Amongst an assortment of GT Continentals and Bentaygas taking to some of the finest driving roads in the country were some truly historic examples of the Crewe-based brand's mesmerising machines.

From a 1959 S1, one of only 3,538 produced to a 1939 Derby Bentley which was one of the last to be produced prior to the Second World War, the super-rare roster also saw a pair of 4.5-litre classics from 1929 and 1930.

One of the cars on display at the Midland at the weekend.

More than 90 years old and classmates of the car that finished third in the 1929 Le Mans 24-Hour race, both looked as pristine as the day they left the factory, with one of these examples a well-travelled ambassador, having spent more than 50 years based in South Africa.

Purchased by ICG in December 2022 and a classic itself, The Midland proved to be the perfect host for the club members over the weekend, with the levels of service and quality of food and drink all earning rave reviews.

Welcoming guests with a sumptuous buffet on Friday evening, the team set the drivers and passengers up for their day with their renowned breakfast menus, including delights such as a full English breakfast packed with delicious local produce.

With a murder mystery event on Saturday evening and a gala dinner to close the weekend on Sunday, the hotel’s kitchen brigade tantalised the tastebuds of their guests with dishes including braised shoulder of lamb, baked stone bass, leek, and onion pithivier.

Creating an outstanding impression with the club, chairman John Godwin is already planning on the club’s next trip to the Midland and exploring some of the other gems contained within ICG’s estate of hand-picked pubs with rooms.

He said: “I just have to say how outstanding the staff have been throughout the weekend. They have really looked after us well and made the Spring Weekend a huge success.

“The Midland is a very special hotel that has been the perfect backdrop and speaking to the members it has been widely hailed as the best weekend we have hosted.

“We are already looking at arranging our next tour at the Midland and at the same time, are keen to visit some of the other areas where we can use The Inn Collection Group as our hosts.

“Thank you to everyone for making the weekend so memorable.”

With 20 sites currently open across the north of England and north Wales, The Inn Collection Group offers the perfect base from which those who enjoy nothing more than a drive out to enjoy some of the best driving roads in the country.

