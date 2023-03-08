The Co-op is a non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space for the music community in Lancaster and the surrounding area.

It has occupied 1 Lodge Street in the city since 1985, but over the years the building has deteriorated to the point where it needs major structural repairs.

As a result, the Co-op has had to move out and the building temporarily closed.

Lancaster Music Co-op aims to be up and running again soon.

In 2018 Lancaster City Council, owners of the building, passed a resolution which committed itself to undertaking repair work and to securing the Co-op’s future through a long-term lease.

Discussions on how the work can be completed have been taking place ever since and a funding bid is about to be submitted to the Community Ownership Fund, a £150m pot of Government money that aims to support local institutions.

Along with a contribution of £430,000 from the council, this will allow the urgent repairs needed so the Co-op can get back up and running and operational.

A long-term lease agreement is also in the process of being finalised.

Lancaster Music Co-op.

Coun Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “I’d like to thank the members of the Music Co-op for the positive way they have worked with the council since 2018 and the understanding they have shown during this process.

“I think we’d all agree that we would have wanted to see this resolved sooner, but a combination of factors, including the Covid pandemic, have meant progress has not been as quick as we may have liked. A number of issues arose which needed to be resolved and together we’ve managed to find workable solutions.

“The important aspect though is that we are now in a positive place that will allow the Co-op to continue to support musicians for many years to come.”

Determined to maintain a key role in the city’s live music scene, the Co-op has launched a newly revamped website and is hosting a free launch night at The Pub, Lancaster, on Thursday March 16 from 7pm.

Members of the public are invited to come along and meet the Lancaster Music Co-op team to find out what’s been happening behind the scenes to secure the future of the much-loved community facility.

There will be live music from local bands The Call Up and Varicose Veins as well as an open mic session, and attendees will be able to see a presentation of the brand-new website.

The new site features a much-needed local gig listings page, providing up-to-date information on the regional music scene – you need never miss a gig again because you didn’t hear about it!

There will also be a Question and Answer session where local people can find out what has been happening, why the Co-op has remained closed and when they can hope to see it re-open.

The event is free and is open to everyone.

What is Lancaster Music Co-op?

Lancaster Music Co-op, established in 1985, is a non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space for the music community in Lancaster and the surrounding area.

It provides equal opportunity for anyone, from any background, any age, who wants to make music at any level and in its many forms. The Music Co-op has been at the centre of the local music community as well as serving as a launchpad for upcoming & national music artists.

It is a place where any type of musician, with interests in any genre can go to practice, write, produce, record & get together with other musicians. It provides a safe, supportive & welcoming environment where local musicians find their beginnings, where they can be nurtured – and where they can evolve.

In 2018, Lancaster City Council issued the Music Co-op with an eviction order. However, the local community fought hard in a nationwide campaign to save this vital community resource.

Receiving nationwide support from the likes of Abbey Road Studios, Butch Vig, Sleaford Mods and Maximo Park, councillors unanimously voted to secure its future for good by rescinding the eviction notice, assuring the Co-op they would grant a long-term affordable lease below market value and promising to carry out much needed repairs to the building.