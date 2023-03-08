Bright future ahead for Lancaster Music Co-op as plans to reopen revealed
The finishing touches are being put together to plans that will secure the future of the building that has been home to Lancaster Music Co-op for almost 40 years.
The Co-op is a non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space for the music community in Lancaster and the surrounding area.
It has occupied 1 Lodge Street in the city since 1985, but over the years the building has deteriorated to the point where it needs major structural repairs.
As a result, the Co-op has had to move out and the building temporarily closed.
In 2018 Lancaster City Council, owners of the building, passed a resolution which committed itself to undertaking repair work and to securing the Co-op’s future through a long-term lease.
Discussions on how the work can be completed have been taking place ever since and a funding bid is about to be submitted to the Community Ownership Fund, a £150m pot of Government money that aims to support local institutions.
Along with a contribution of £430,000 from the council, this will allow the urgent repairs needed so the Co-op can get back up and running and operational.
A long-term lease agreement is also in the process of being finalised.
Coun Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “I’d like to thank the members of the Music Co-op for the positive way they have worked with the council since 2018 and the understanding they have shown during this process.
“I think we’d all agree that we would have wanted to see this resolved sooner, but a combination of factors, including the Covid pandemic, have meant progress has not been as quick as we may have liked. A number of issues arose which needed to be resolved and together we’ve managed to find workable solutions.
“The important aspect though is that we are now in a positive place that will allow the Co-op to continue to support musicians for many years to come.”
Determined to maintain a key role in the city’s live music scene, the Co-op has launched a newly revamped website and is hosting a free launch night at The Pub, Lancaster, on Thursday March 16 from 7pm.
Members of the public are invited to come along and meet the Lancaster Music Co-op team to find out what’s been happening behind the scenes to secure the future of the much-loved community facility.
There will be live music from local bands The Call Up and Varicose Veins as well as an open mic session, and attendees will be able to see a presentation of the brand-new website.
The new site features a much-needed local gig listings page, providing up-to-date information on the regional music scene – you need never miss a gig again because you didn’t hear about it!
There will also be a Question and Answer session where local people can find out what has been happening, why the Co-op has remained closed and when they can hope to see it re-open.
The event is free and is open to everyone.