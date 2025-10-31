Bridge which collapsed on farmland near Lancaster killing 73-year-old was 'not safe for vehicles', inquest finds

An inquest has been held into the tragic death of a 73-year-old man after a bridge collapsed on farmland near Wray.

Brian Harwood was among 11 people thrown from an all-terrain vehicle pulling a trailer when the bridge gave way in Roeburndale, near Wray, on January 18 2022.

Mr Harwood, from Penrith in Cumbria, died at the scene.

Police said at the time that those in the vehicles were from a "shooting party" who were "travelling on private land" and were returning to a farm when the bridge suddenly gave way beneath them.

The scene of the tragedy on the River Roeburn in Roeburndale near Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

And an inquest has now found that the bridge had been “designed without engineering input” and “had never been safe for vehicular use”.

A report by Lancashire Coroners’ Court from October 29 said: “Brian Harwood died on the 18th January 2022 at Barkingate, Roeburndale, Lancaster, as a result of injuries he sustained when he was travelling across a bridge in an all terrain vehicle and the bridge collapsed.

"The bridge had been constructed by a shooting syndicate around seven years earlier and was designed without engineering input.

"As a result, the bridge was inadequately designed and built and did not benefit from appropriate maintenance. The bridge had never been safe for vehicular use. The inadequate design, construction and maintenance of the bridge resulted in its collapse and caused Mr Harwood’s death.”

The collapsed bridge on the River Roeburn in Roeburndale near Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

A 55-year-old man from Preston and two men, aged 52 and 57, from Lancaster, were initially arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, but later released without charge.

A police spokesman said at the time: "In January 2022 we launched an investigation following a bridge collapse in Roeburndale, which resulted in the tragic death of Brian Harwood, and saw others seriously injured.

"Over a number of months a team of detectives compiled a file of evidence which was shared with counterparts from the CPS’s Specialist Crime Unit.

"Following a diligent review of the material provided it was concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support a criminal conviction, particularly that of gross negligence manslaughter.

"The individuals arrested in connection with the investigation have now been released with no further action.

"Mr Harwood’s family have been made aware of the development and our thoughts remain with them."

The case was initially passed to both the police and Health and Safety Executive (HSE), but was later transferred to Lancaster City Council.

A spokesperson for Lancaster City Council said: “Having thoroughly investigated this tragic incident it could not be established that the Roeburndale shoot was a work activity and it therefore did not fall within the remit of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

"That being the case, the investigation was closed and the coroner was informed.”