Brew Me Sunshine cafe in Morecambe shortlisted for enterprise awards

Brew Me Sunshine cafe, based in Victoria Street, Morecambe, which is associated with sight loss charity Galloway’s, has been nominated for Small Social Enterprise of the Year, and Work or Training Social Enterprise of the Year.

The cafe’s volunteer Jaymie Armstrong has also been shortlisted for Volunteer of the Year.

The awards will be held on Thursday December 2 at Crow Wood Hotel in Burnley.

Volunteer Jaymie Armstrong with Joseph Gardiner at Brew Me Sunshine cafe in Morecambe.

Joseph Gardiner, former Brew Me Sunshine Cafe manager and now volunteer lead at Galloway’s, said: “It has been a challenging 18 months for the team and so it is great news that we have been recognised in these awards.

“Throughout the pandemic we’ve been a safe, accessible and familiar space for some of the most isolated and vulnerable people in the community.

“Since the lockdown lifted, we’ve been working with youth charities such as The Prince’s Trust and local colleges to reach out to potential volunteers who would benefit from our safe and positive working environment.

"As a result of this partnership, we have had several volunteers come through our doors, and supported them with new skills and training.

"We are incredibly proud of all our volunteers and wish Jaymie the best of luck as he deserves this.”