The property’s elegant grandeur marries perfectly with its rural surroundings.

Breathtaking newly built five-bed detached in rural Lancaster on market for £850k

Occupying an enviable position nestled within the rural hamlet of Burrow Heights, this award winning five bedroom newly built detached residence affords pure, unadulterated property indulgence resting centrally within a substantial private gated plot.

By Debbie Butler
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 5:09 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 5:24 pm

The design of the Burrow Heights Lane home has been borne from a desire to blend the practical with the luxurious and no expense has been spared in its construction with first-class materials used throughout.

Awarded the coveted Bricks Site Recognition Award 2021 from LABC Warranty for consistently high quality of workmanship; the stylish contemporary interior, warmed by a state of the art air source system, statement bathrooms and breath-taking kitchen are guaranteed to envelop the senses

The property from MH Stainton Homes is for sale with Ratcliffe & Bibby Estate Agents.

1. Rural setting

The property occupies an enviable position nestled within the rural hamlet of Burrow Heights.

Photo: R & B Estates

Photo Sales

2. Example interior

The property has an open plan living kitchen and family room with bi-fold doors.

Photo: R & B Estates

Photo Sales

3. Open plan living

The property is perfect for entertaining and the epitome of convenience for relaxed everyday living.

Photo: R & B Estates

Photo Sales

4. Example kitchen

State of the art wall and base units with a plethora of ‘Neff’ appliances create a culinary delight.

Photo: R & B Estates

Photo Sales
Lancaster
Next Page
Page 1 of 2