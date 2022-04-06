Brazilian carnival is coming to Lancaster

The city’s Brazilian community and local artists are organising a carnival party at Kanteena in Brewery Lane.

The Lancarnaval team are hoping to create the true atmosphere of a Brazilian carnival with an event appealing to all ages.

Carnival in Brazil has grown in popularity all over the country since 1930, celebrating diversity and the joy of being alive.

Join in the carnival fun at Kanteena in Lancaster.

It has now become the biggest festival in Brazil.

After weeks of preparation, parades, clubs and samba schools take to the streets, gathering people from every generation.

The music is very lively and incorporates many traditional rhythms typical of each region.

Samba, frevo and maracatu are played for four days and four nights, creating an uplifting and magical energy on the streets.

Inspired by Brazil, Lancarnval will offer a whole host of activities including face painting with glitter artist Sarah Cowan on hand to adorn you, a costume making craft table for kids, and a capoeira Brazilian martial art demonstration and workshop brought to you by Capoeira North West.

There will also be an Afro-Brazilian dance workshop and performance from Northbound Dance, the carnival drumming band Batala and Brazilian street food alongside Kanteena’s menu and fully stocked bar.

Throughout the afternoon and evening inside Kanteena there will be DJs Naomi Carole, Hannah O’ Gorman, Pablo Blanquito and La Presidenta playing forward focused Brazilian carnival and club music with an international twist.

The party continues until 2am with a second live performance from Batala and an energising early evening Afro-Latin Zumba session with Paula Santini to kick start the dancing.

The Brazilian community in Lancaster invites everyone to the Lancarnaval on Saturday April 23. from 3pm to 2am, so get your carnival costumes ready and join the celebration.

A previous carnival party at a private space in the city In March 2019 in aid of the Refugee Community proved popular but due to the relatively small capacity of the place, many people who wanted to could not join the party.

The 2022 event will allow many more people to join in the fun.

For advance discount tickets go to skiddle.com/e/36017828.