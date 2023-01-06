Boy, 13, due to go on trial for attempted murder in Morecambe shooting has case dropped
A 13-year-old boy alleged to have been involved in a shooting in Morecambe has had his case dropped.
By Michelle Blade
44 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 3:50pm
The 13-year-old was due to go on trial on January 9 for attempted murder after allegedly being involved in an alleyway shooting in November 2021.
At a hearing at Preston Crown Court on November 3, 2022, the prosecution offered no evidence against the 13-year-old boy.