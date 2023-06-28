Boundary changes set to go ahead for Lancaster and Morecambe constituencies

The announcement follows submission of the Boundary Commission's final recommendations report to the Speaker of the House of Commons on Tuesday, and that report now being laid before Parliament.

Under the new boundaries, Skerton, Scale Hall and Ryelands, as well as Garstang and surrounding villages, move into the new Lancaster and Wyre constituency, while Morecambe and Lunesdale takes Arnside and Milnthorpe, Burton and Crooklands, Kirkby Lonsdale, Sedbergh and Lower Lune Valley.

Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith said: “The Boundary Commissions final recommendations that have been published today are what I have been expecting for some time.

Lancaster Town Hall.

"I would like my constituents to know that until the next General Election, it’s business as usual, with everyone across the Lancaster and Fleetwood area getting my support – so please keep getting in touch if I can help you in any way.

"The cost of living crisis continues to hammer so many local residents, as well as the Tory mortgage penalty that I know has affected at least 7,600 people across Lancaster and Fleetwood, and I am continuing my campaign to make United Utilities stop sewage dumping in the area. I will be prioritising addressing these matters for everyone.

"On the road to the next election, I very much look forward to building new relationships with residents in Garstang, Great Eccleston, Hambleton, Calder, Stalmine, Brock with Catterall, as well as the Scale Hall and Skerton areas of Lancaster north of the river, which will be reunited with the rest of the city.

"If you live in these areas and want to share what matters to you, I would love to hear from you at [email protected]”

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris said: "I welcome the Boundary Commission confirmation of the new constituency boundaries; and I have already been re-adopted to fight Morecambe and Lunesdale at the next General Election.

"I look forward to getting out and about in Arnside and Milnthorpe, Burton and Crooklands, Kirkby Lonsdale and Sedbergh and Lower Lune Valley and welcoming them to our constituency.

"I have a record of attracting large scale Government investment to my constituency with projects like Eden and the M6 Link Road amongst others and I look forward to bringing this record of delivery to the new wards with exciting new plans to come."

Cumbrian MP Tim Farron has welcomed the changes to the seat of Westmorland and Lonsdale.

The new boundary lines move much further northwards with communities such as Kirkby Stephen, Appleby, and Greystoke being moved into Westmorland and Lonsdale.

Mr Farron said: “It’s really good to finally have clarity on the boundary changes for the next election.

"I am obviously devastated to see the removal of some of our communities from Westmorland and Lonsdale.

"However, I will absolutely continue to fight for them until the new seat takes effect. Even after the election, I will continue to serve them alongside their hard working team of Liberal Democrat councillors.”

Secretary to the Commission Tim Bowden said: ‘The recommendations we have published today mark the end of a thorough and consultative process to build the new map of Parliamentary constituencies.

"We have taken into account over 60,000 public comments, travelled the country, and heard many passionate views about how best to reflect local community ties in our recommendations.

"We are confident that our final recommendations are the best reflection of the statutory rules Parliament has set us.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has participated in the 2023 Boundary Review."

The Government now has four months to bring forward an order to give effect to the final recommendations.