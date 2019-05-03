Born Free actress adopts dog from Lancaster’s Animal Care

Born Free actress Virginia McKenna OBE has adopted a dog from Animal Care in Lancaster following a visit to the centre.

Virginia and her son Will Travers OBE visited the centre to see the work they do as they are big supporters of the charity.

There was a charity ball in the evening arranged to celebrate Animal Care and the Born Free Foundation.

Animal Care was thrilled that Virginia decided to adopt her very own rescue dog from Animal Care.

Dex the collie cross will be joining Virginia and her family very soon.