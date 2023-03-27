Booths plants legacy wood at college near Lancaster to celebrate 175 years

The newly planted wood is comprised of 175 large trees including English oak, dawn redwood, lime, birch and native cherries.

A further 1,750 native tree seedlings, called whips, of birch, oak, sycamore, hazel, guelder rose and bird cherry, were planted to create a unique woodland for generations to come.

The Booths wood is situated at Lodge Farm, next to the main college campus of Myerscough College, one of three farms tenanted from the Duchy of Lancaster.

Edwin Booth and the Booths team planting the legacy wood at Myerscough College. Photo: Steve Pendrill Photography

The creation of this 2.2 hectare woodland will provide a shelter for livestock on the farm, improving farm animal health, biodiversity, and will help with flood risk management and carbon capture.

Chairman Edwin Booth said: “There’s optimism in planting trees, it’s a celebration of life and an investment for the next generation.”

“Replenishing our national woodland for future generations is vital. Not only do they look magnificent, trees give us oxygen, store carbon, stabilise the soil and give life to wildlife.