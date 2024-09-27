Booths Carnforth scheme turns pennies into pounds for Lancaster hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Booths Carnforth has chosen St John's Hospice in Lancaster as the latest recipient of its Pennies scheme.

The Booths Pennies Scheme invites shoppers who are purchasing their goods on card to make an optional donation of 25p to St John's Hospice.

The scheme has been running for two months, with a further ten months to follow.

The charities chosen to receive the donations of the Booths Pennies Scheme are chosen by the store staff.

Lisa Morgan and Justin Howley at Booths Carnforth.

Justin Howley, store manager, Booths Carnforth said: “Booths are a family company through and through with sincere family values in each of its stores and teams. St John's Hospice strives to help families in their most trying times and is an overwhelming pillar of care and support.

"Family is at the heart of every community and I am not surprised that such a worthy cause has rallied my colleagues' attention and support.

"It means a lot to Booths to be supporting St John's. The help that St John's provides to the local community is beyond what I can put into words.

"After seeing their facilities first hand and understanding the magnitude of their task and importance in the community, it means a lot to our store to provide support for those who do so much for others. Altruism is rare in real life but abundant in the people that are involved in St John's, we are proud to do our part.”

Lisa Morgan, community fundraising manager said, "It's great to be working with the Booths team again. They are so supportive of St John's care and over the years have supported us in many kind ways. To be chosen for the Booths Pennies Scheme is fantastic news! The individual 25p donations are adding up as each day passes and will directly support patient and family care in the Hospice and in patient's homes. So much of St John's work is in patients' homes, literally in your neighbourhoods and is highly valued by the patients and families.

"We are so grateful to the Booths team for choosing St John's Hospice as their charity of choice and to all the kind shoppers who donate 25p when they pay for their shopping on card. “Thank you for your generous support."

The scheme is a partnership with Pennies, a micro-donation charity, which in one year has seen the national Booths stores raised a combined total of £460,000 for local and national charities.