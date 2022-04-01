Bolton-le-Sands teenagers now have a place to hang out and socialise outdoors

The idea came about to give teenagers a space to get together within the village.Bolton-le-Sands parish councillor, Linda Leak, said: “For a long time we have been dealing with low level anti-social issues and damage arising from young people congregating around the bowling greens and the children’s playground.“Young people resent being seen as a problem and complain about a lack of facilities. We consulted with them and found their requirements to be modest. They simply want somewhere dry to meet friends, and we hope this shelter will go some way to making them feel listened to.”Consisting of a half-pod structure with rubber grass mat surfacing, and designed to attract and withstand the attention of young people, the youth shelter stands on the recreation ground, making it accessible, convenient and visible.Jilly Mounsey, quarry manager at Leapers Wood, said: “Supporting community projects is a vital aspect of our work at Tarmac. Too often, the needs of young people are overlooked, so we are delighted to help them with such an important initiative.”