Body of missing Leyland man Lawrence Taylor found in woodlands after mountain rescue search
The body of a missing Leyland man has sadly been found in woodlands.
Lawrence Taylor, 31, was reported missing on Saturday (September 3) and last seen in Hough Lane at around 10am.
Police searched for Lawrence over the weekend and a public appeal was circulated to help find him.
But on Sunday evening, his family broke the news that a mountain rescue team had discovered Lawrence’s body in a wooded area.
A police spokesman said: “At the weekend we asked for help in trying to find Lawrence Taylor, 31, who was missing in Leyland.
“Sadly, Lawrence was found deceased on Sunday night.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.
“Our thoughts are with Lawrence’s family at this sad time.
"Thank you to everyone who helped with the appeal.”
Lawrence’s family have asked that any donations in his memory be made to Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team, who helped with the search.