Lawrence Taylor, 31, was reported missing on Saturday (September 3) and last seen in Hough Lane at around 10am.

But on Sunday evening, his family broke the news that a mountain rescue team had discovered Lawrence’s body in a wooded area.

Lawrence Taylor, 31, was found deceased in woodland by a mountain rescue team on Sunday (September 4)

A police spokesman said: “At the weekend we asked for help in trying to find Lawrence Taylor, 31, who was missing in Leyland.

“Sadly, Lawrence was found deceased on Sunday night.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with Lawrence’s family at this sad time.

"Thank you to everyone who helped with the appeal.”

Lawrence’s family have asked that any donations in his memory be made to Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team, who helped with the search.

"Over 21 volunteers tipped up on a Sunday to search for my brother and found him,” said his sister, Jade Hodges.

“We are beyond grateful to them and the police team involved.”

She added: "So lucky and proud to have you as my brother for 31 joyous years. One in a million.”