Body found near Kirkby Lonsdale in search for missing 15-year-old boy

Police released a statement on Thursday evening.

Efforts to locate a missing 15-year-old boy have resulted in the recovery of a body.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Pedley was last seen in the area of Barbon, near Kirkby Lonsdale, on Wednesday August 27.

A body was located on Thursday August 28 in the Barbon area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cumbria Police said William’s family had been informed and the death was not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Police would like to thank everyone who shared the missing person appeal and the partner agencies and members of the public for their assistance in the searches.