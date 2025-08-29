Body found near Kirkby Lonsdale in search for missing 15-year-old boy
Efforts to locate a missing 15-year-old boy have resulted in the recovery of a body.
William Pedley was last seen in the area of Barbon, near Kirkby Lonsdale, on Wednesday August 27.
A body was located on Thursday August 28 in the Barbon area.
Cumbria Police said William’s family had been informed and the death was not being treated as suspicious at this time.
Police would like to thank everyone who shared the missing person appeal and the partner agencies and members of the public for their assistance in the searches.