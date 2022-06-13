UK journalist Dom Phillips, whose sister Sian Phillips is from Lancaster, and local indigenous expert Bruno Pereira went missing while travelling by boat on a reporting trip in Brazil's remote Amazon rainforest on June 5.

Clothing and personal items belonging to both men were earlier discovered by Brazilian police.

Local groups say both men had received threats for their work supporting indigenous rights in the region.

Dom Phillips. Picture by Getty Images

Both Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira were known for their deep knowledge of the region.

Mr Phillips had been living in Brazil for more than a decade and was a long-time contributor to the Guardian newspaper.

Mr Pereira, who was on leave from his post with the government's indigenous affairs agency Funai, was an expert on isolated tribes in the Amazon and had been researching a book in the area.

Days before the pair went missing indigenous groups say both men had been threatened for their work in the local area, which has seen illegal fishing, logging, mining and drug trafficking.

The journalist's sister, Sian Phillips, made an emotional plea from her Lancaster home last week for the Brazilian government to find the two men.