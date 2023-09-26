News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Boat building legend lends his name to restored Lune Whammel at Lancaster port

A traditional Whammel boat, restored and given a new lease of life working at Glasson Dock, has been officially named Bill Bailiff, after the local boat building legend who built her.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 20 ft long by approximately 6ft wide boat was built by Overton man Bill Bailiff in the late 70s and early 80s.

Over the last eight months it was carefully restored by Lancaster Port Commission marine staff and is now used for port duties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking at an event to name the boat, Harbour Master Carl Bower said: “The name Bill Bailiff was suggested by Ian and Doreen Steele. They answered the Port Commission’s appeal for a name, and where amongst 40 who entered our competition.

Jacqui Bailiff and the team at Lancaster Port Commission who restored the boat, now named after her husband who originally built it.Jacqui Bailiff and the team at Lancaster Port Commission who restored the boat, now named after her husband who originally built it.
Jacqui Bailiff and the team at Lancaster Port Commission who restored the boat, now named after her husband who originally built it.
Most Popular

"Ian is delighted that the Whammel boat will carry his childhood friend's name. Ian lost touch with his friend Bill when he and his wife Doreen moved to Norfolk. Ian remembers Bill as having a penchant for fixing and building things from a young age.

“Bill passed away in November 1995 and his widow Jacqui was at the informal naming ceremony at Glasson Dock. She was thrilled that Ian's suggestion won.

“Bill is something of a local boat building legend. He was born in 1938, grew up on the shores beside Morecambe Bay. He built his first boat, a canoe, when he was 11 years old. By 12, he had built and launched a clinker dinghy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Bill worked at Storey's in Lancaster for many years until the early 1970s when he started his own boat building business full-time. Character Boats, operating out of Overton for several decades, quickly gained a reputation for quality and proven design. Bill even exhibited at London Earl's Court boat show in the early 1980s.”

Competition winner Ian Steele with Simon Ward, Rick Hoyle, Phil Smith and Andy Pawley from Lancaster Port Commission, who restored the boat.Competition winner Ian Steele with Simon Ward, Rick Hoyle, Phil Smith and Andy Pawley from Lancaster Port Commission, who restored the boat.
Competition winner Ian Steele with Simon Ward, Rick Hoyle, Phil Smith and Andy Pawley from Lancaster Port Commission, who restored the boat.

Elsabe White, chief executive officer of Lancaster Port Commission, said: “We love our Whammel boat as it's an important part of local history, and its steady shallow shape mean it's handy for certain jobs in the port.

"Other Bill Bailiff boats are still in use but it’s perfect that we have one of his Whammel boats working here - the name ensures Bill's impressive boat-building legacy continues to be recognised."