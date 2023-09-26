Boat building legend lends his name to restored Lune Whammel at Lancaster port

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 20 ft long by approximately 6ft wide boat was built by Overton man Bill Bailiff in the late 70s and early 80s.

Over the last eight months it was carefully restored by Lancaster Port Commission marine staff and is now used for port duties.

Speaking at an event to name the boat, Harbour Master Carl Bower said: “The name Bill Bailiff was suggested by Ian and Doreen Steele. They answered the Port Commission’s appeal for a name, and where amongst 40 who entered our competition.

Jacqui Bailiff and the team at Lancaster Port Commission who restored the boat, now named after her husband who originally built it.

"Ian is delighted that the Whammel boat will carry his childhood friend's name. Ian lost touch with his friend Bill when he and his wife Doreen moved to Norfolk. Ian remembers Bill as having a penchant for fixing and building things from a young age.

“Bill passed away in November 1995 and his widow Jacqui was at the informal naming ceremony at Glasson Dock. She was thrilled that Ian's suggestion won.

“Bill is something of a local boat building legend. He was born in 1938, grew up on the shores beside Morecambe Bay. He built his first boat, a canoe, when he was 11 years old. By 12, he had built and launched a clinker dinghy.

"Bill worked at Storey's in Lancaster for many years until the early 1970s when he started his own boat building business full-time. Character Boats, operating out of Overton for several decades, quickly gained a reputation for quality and proven design. Bill even exhibited at London Earl's Court boat show in the early 1980s.”

Competition winner Ian Steele with Simon Ward, Rick Hoyle, Phil Smith and Andy Pawley from Lancaster Port Commission, who restored the boat.

Elsabe White, chief executive officer of Lancaster Port Commission, said: “We love our Whammel boat as it's an important part of local history, and its steady shallow shape mean it's handy for certain jobs in the port.