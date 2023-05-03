BMW driver clocked doing 114mph on M6 at Lancaster also failed drug test
A motorist caught doing more than 100mph on the M6 near Lancaster also failed a drug test when stopped by police.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Lancashire Road Police stopped the BMW at Lancaster (Forton) Services after following it in an unmarked police care and observing it being driven erratically and at speeds in excess of 100mph.
At one point the police camera logged a speed of 114mph.
The driver was arrested after failing a drug wipe test for cannabis, while his passenger was also found to be in possession of cannabis.