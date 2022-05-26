B&M stores look set to move into former DW Gym in Morecambe

The move looks likely with an application from B&M for a premises licence to sell alcohol at the former gym.
Notices have been posted on the front door and side door of the building which closed as a gym in October 2020.
The notice says that B & M Retail Limited has applied to Lancaster City Council for the grant of a premises licence in respect of B&M store, (former sports and fitness) Unit A, Hilmore Way, Morecambe, LA4 4DD to allow off sales of alcohol and opening hours of 7am-11.30pm seven days.
Builders could be heard doing construction work inside the former gym on Thursday.
Shoppers have said on social media that they have been told B&M is moving into DW Gym.
B&M have been approached for comment but have so far not responded.
View the premises licence application here