B&M stores look set to move into former DW Gym in Morecambe

B&M stores look set to move into the former DW Gym in Morecambe.

By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 11:03 am
Updated Thursday, 26th May 2022, 12:06 pm

The move looks likely with an application from B&M for a premises licence to sell alcohol at the former gym.

Notices have been posted on the front door and side door of the building which closed as a gym in October 2020.

The notice says that B & M Retail Limited has applied to Lancaster City Council for the grant of a premises licence in respect of B&M store, (former sports and fitness) Unit A, Hilmore Way, Morecambe, LA4 4DD to allow off sales of alcohol and opening hours of 7am-11.30pm seven days.

The former DW Gym in Morecambe looks set to become a B&M store. An application for a premises licence to sell alcohol at the former gym has been posted on the door by B&M Retail Limited.

Builders could be heard doing construction work inside the former gym on Thursday.

Shoppers have said on social media that they have been told B&M is moving into DW Gym.

B&M have been approached for comment but have so far not responded.

The current B&M store in Morecambe on Marine Road Central.
B&M Retail Limited have posted a premises licence to sell alcohol on the front doors of the former DW Gym in Morecambe.
