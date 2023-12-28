News you can trust since 1837
Blackpool Tower fire: police say flames were just orange netting blowing in wind

Reports of a fire at Blackpool Tower are false, say Blackpool Police.
By Michelle Blade
Published 28th Dec 2023, 16:38 GMT
Six fire engines, the drone team and the rope rescue team raced to the scene of the fire on the Promenade, Blackpool at 2.14pm.

Videos were posted on social media of one of the upper floors of Blackpool Tower apparently on fire.

Divisional Commander Ch Supt Karen Edwards said: “We are at the scene in support of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Blackpool Council and Merlin Entertainment.

Police have said reports of a fire at Blackpool Tower are false and that it is just orange netting blowing in the wind.

“The top of the tower is currently closed for renovation and difficult to access.

“Our helicopter has flown over the tower and there is no fire. We can confirm what can be seen is orange netting.

“One man has been arrested on suspicion of Breach of the Peace and is being transported to custody.”

