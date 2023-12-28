Blackpool Tower fire: police say flames were just orange netting blowing in wind
Six fire engines, the drone team and the rope rescue team raced to the scene of the fire on the Promenade, Blackpool at 2.14pm.
Videos were posted on social media of one of the upper floors of Blackpool Tower apparently on fire.
Divisional Commander Ch Supt Karen Edwards said: “We are at the scene in support of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Blackpool Council and Merlin Entertainment.
“The top of the tower is currently closed for renovation and difficult to access.
“Our helicopter has flown over the tower and there is no fire. We can confirm what can be seen is orange netting.
“One man has been arrested on suspicion of Breach of the Peace and is being transported to custody.”