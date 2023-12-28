Blackpool Tower fire: police say flames were just orange netting blowing in wind

Reports of a fire at Blackpool Tower are false, say Blackpool Police.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Six fire engines, the drone team and the rope rescue team raced to the scene of the fire on the Promenade, Blackpool at 2.14pm.

Videos were posted on social media of one of the upper floors of Blackpool Tower apparently on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Divisional Commander Ch Supt Karen Edwards said: “We are at the scene in support of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Blackpool Council and Merlin Entertainment.

Police have said reports of a fire at Blackpool Tower are false and that it is just orange netting blowing in the wind.

“The top of the tower is currently closed for renovation and difficult to access.

“Our helicopter has flown over the tower and there is no fire. We can confirm what can be seen is orange netting.