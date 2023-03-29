Joseph Bitsakaki, known as Joe, had gone upstairs to his bedroom at the family home in the Heron’s Reach area of Blackpool.

When a family member went to get him 25 minutes later, at 17:30, they found him unconscious.

An inquest, at Blackpool Town Hall heard how the school boy was found with his neck resting on a thin cord, that had quickly cut off circulation. He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, where he later died.

Joe died in his family home at Heron's Reach, aged 9

Alan Wilson, Senior Coroner for Blackpool and Fylde, explained that although Joe still had his feet on the floor, there was enough pressure to have caused "very rapid loss of consciousness".

A risk-taker who was unaware of dangers

Joe was a happy and loving boy who ‘lived life to the full’, but he also had some ‘additional needs’.

Addressing the court, Dimitri said he had been ‘shocked’ to find his son sitting behind the curtains by an open window, earlier on the day of September 24.

He described this behaviour as worrying, but not out of the ordinary for Joe. "He wanted to know what things felt like, and seemed unaware that things might be dangerous. He liked to take risks and was a thrill-seeker.”

But he was also ‘disproportionately’ sensitive to pain, and avoided doing things that he knew would hurt him.

‘A constant void where our son should be’

In a statement, Joseph’s family said the death has had a ‘devastating effect’, and has left a ‘constant void’ where he should be. “We miss Joe’s cuddles; his sense of humour and playfulness, the lively conversations with him, seeing him excel at anything physical. We miss his soft hair, beautiful blue eyes and smile that melted our hearts.”

Joe’s devices were all examined

Detective Inspector Jill Vescovi, worked closely with the family throughout the investigation. She told the court that the family’s Alexa, phone and laptop devices had all been examined for any sign that Joe had been searching for ways to harm himself, but there was no evidence of this.

Joe had been looking forward to a lot of things – including Christmas, and eating dessert later on that evening.

In a written statement, Joe’s mum, Nicole, wrote: “He wanted to be an engineer when he grew up. Joe loved sport, drawing, music, building and making things, dressing up as a Viking warrior with his favourite sword and shield!”

Three year wait for Autism and ADHD diagnoses

The inquest heard that Joe had been awaiting potential diagnoses of Autistic Spectrum Disorder and ADHD. He was first referred to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAHMS) in 2019, but Nicole told the court that she felt ‘fobbed off’, and that he was seen as low priority because of his ‘supportive’ and stable family.

Joe and mum, Nicole, attended a face to face consultation with Dr Mohammed Ahmed, a consultant paediatrician for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, on July 23, 2022.

Nicole filled out a questionnaire given to her by Dr Ahmed, but was ‘frustrated’ that it hadn’t reached the doctor.

Bottom of the waiting list and ‘fobbed off’

Nicole said: “It was 36 months of waiting for a consultancy, and I felt fobbed off along the way. I filled in a form within a week, and they lost it. I did everything, and had to make phonecalls to chase it up. A diagnosis could have helped on more challenging days.”

Mr Wilson concluded by saying that he was writing to the authorities, raising his concerns that ‘supportive parents are going without help and being pushed to the bottom of the waiting list’.

‘We love and miss Joe from the bottom of our hearts’