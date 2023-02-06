Lucy, who grew up in Cleveleys and is best know for playing Bethany Platt in Coronation Street, shared a black and white picture on Instagram which captured the beaming couple and their new baby.

Cradling her newborn with Ryan at her side, Lucy, who is 27, simply captioned the picture ‘our beautiful boy’ and the date, January 30 2023.

They announced the pregnancy back in September when Lucy was five months pregnant.

Fans were quick to shower the couple with messages of congratulations including fellow soap stars from the cobbles of Corrie.

Helen Flanagan wrote ‘So happy for you my beautiful friend xxxx’ and Jane Danson commented ‘How amazing - huge congratulations Lucy xx’

Charlotte Dawson shared a comment too saying ‘So happy for you gorgeous girl’

Another fan wrote ‘Ahhhhh congratulations enjoy the newborn bubble it’s magical’.

Lucy Fallon and Ryan Ledson announce the birth of their baby boy on Instagram

Lucy has shared her pregnancy journey with fans including stunning pictures from a lavish baby shower. She also opened up about a devastating miscarriage earlier last year, telling OK how it had been a traumatising and horrendous time.

Lucy was last seen on our screens in Corrie in 2021. She had found fame with the hit soap and won a string of awards for her portrayal of the teenager character. She went on to star in ITV’s challenge series Don’t Rock The Boat. Ryan Ledson, who is 25, hails from Liverpool and joined PNE in 2018.