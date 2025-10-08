Birthday surprise as Morecambe fire crew visits 100-year-old who served as a firefighter during World War Two

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 8th Oct 2025, 12:13 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 12:16 BST
A Morecambe care home residents marked her 100th birthday in style – with a visit from local firefighters!

Irene, who is a resident at The Sands, celebrated her milestone day on October 3.

And the visit from the Morecambe fire crew topped off the day for Irene, who served as a firefighter herself during World War Two.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We had the privilege of celebrating a truly incredible milestone with Irene.

“During the Second World War, Irene bravely served as a firefighter before moving on to the control room in West Yorkshire – playing her part in the wartime effort and paving the way for future generations.

"She shared her memories with our on-call crew in Morecambe, including training days on the turntable ladder (when women weren’t even allowed to take part because of their skirts!)

“To mark her special day, our Morecambe crew visited Irene at The Sands Care Home with flowers, a card, and a very heartfelt (if slightly out of tune) rendition of Happy Birthday.”

A spokesperson for The Sands said: “It’s been a day of wonderful surprises for Renee...she was in the fire service in the war, so the local watch came to see her and thank her for her service.

"She was really chuffed and enjoyed chatting with them. Pity the weather was too bad to get her out to the fire engine.”

Another surprise for Irene was a group students from Morecambe Bay Academy bringing her 100 handmade birthday cards.

The care home added: “She was overwhelmed with their kindness and lovely words. We will spend time reading them all over the next few days.”

Irene with the Morecambe crew.

1. Irene's 100th birthday

Irene with the Morecambe crew. Photo: contributed

Celebrating with local firefighters.

2. Irene's 100th birthday

Celebrating with local firefighters. Photo: contributed

Irene receives cards from Morecambe Bay Academy.

3. Irene's 100th birthday

Irene receives cards from Morecambe Bay Academy. Photo: contributed

The Morecambe crew that visited Irene at The Sands.

4. Irene's 100th birthday

The Morecambe crew that visited Irene at The Sands. Photo: contributed

