Birds of a feather flock together for family adventures this February half term at Vue Lancaster
From the studio behind the Despicable Me franchise and last year’s Super Mario Bros is Migration - soaring onto the big screen from February 2.
It follows the Mallards, a family of ducks who decide to leave the safety of their New England pond for an adventurous trip to the tropical paradise of Jamaica.
Back on the big screen ahead of his newest adventure later this summer, Po and friend’s epic martial arts trilogy leaps into Vue this half term with the return of Kung Fu Panda, Kung Fu Panda 2 and Kung Fu Panda 3.
Following the unlikely hero, voiced by Jack Black, this trilogy follows Po as he learns his fate as the mystical Dragon Warrior, learning kung fu alongside his friends and mentor to face all manners of villains who bring threat to his peaceful world.
All three Kung Fu Panda films will be back at Vue from February 10.
Making their debut on the big screen after exclusively release on streaming platforms, some of Disney’s recent and most popular adventures will be playing at Vue across the next few months including Soul (March 8), Luca (April 5) and Turning Red – the latter of which will be playing from February 10.
Robert Lea, head of screen content at Vue Entertainment, said: “With film screenings from just £4.99, the big screen experience at Vue is the perfect treat during the February holidays.”
Tickets from https://www.myvue.com/